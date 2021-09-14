Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

