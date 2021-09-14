PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $832,000 Investment in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $461.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.