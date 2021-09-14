PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The York Water worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The York Water by 1,866.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The York Water by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The York Water by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.