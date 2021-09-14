PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ING Groep by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

