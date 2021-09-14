IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of IGM Biosciences worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,899,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $354,030. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

