Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.