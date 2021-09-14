Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.