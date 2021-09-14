Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,722 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.