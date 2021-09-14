Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 50,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.