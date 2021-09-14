Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 50,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.08.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
