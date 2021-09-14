Swiss National Bank Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

APLS opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

