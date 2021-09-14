TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

