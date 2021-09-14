Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Overstock.com worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 143.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,339 shares of company stock valued at $528,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

