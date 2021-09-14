Swiss National Bank Buys 2,800 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

