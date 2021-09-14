Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Murray Bye Sells 5,692 Shares

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 5,692 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$22,938.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,371.48.

TSE:SGY opened at C$4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.83 million and a PE ratio of 0.72.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

