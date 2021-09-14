William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino Buys 3,000 Shares

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeannine Cimino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeannine Cimino acquired 2,050 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $25,174.00.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. William Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

