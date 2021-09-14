Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 1,117 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $140,954.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $119,893.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $129.26.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 31.2% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.