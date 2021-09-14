KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Jamie Warder Sells 3,112 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

