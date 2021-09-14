L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen Sells 10,753 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day moving average is $216.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

