Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

POWI opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

