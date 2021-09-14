Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases 12,977 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba purchased 12,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Shaul Kuba purchased 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 140,468 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 24.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

