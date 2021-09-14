American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in América Móvil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,326,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

