American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

