Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 94.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 82,379 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 754,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 816.5% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 97,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

