American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

