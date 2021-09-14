O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $587.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.