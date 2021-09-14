CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

NYSE:KMX opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

