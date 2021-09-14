DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,545. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

DMAC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

