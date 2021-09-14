Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) versus Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Financial Analysis

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.37 $7.48 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 31.55% 23.65% 18.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Reservoir Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

