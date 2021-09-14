Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

LAC stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

