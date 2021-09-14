Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Ultra Clean worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

