New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,897 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of ArcBest worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

ArcBest stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

