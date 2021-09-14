Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Boot Barn worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

