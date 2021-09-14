New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

