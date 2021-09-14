Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 25,316 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vericel were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vericel by 44.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

