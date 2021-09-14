Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 36,085 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.