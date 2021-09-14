US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.38.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

