US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $268.15 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.