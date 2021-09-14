US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,178 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $130.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,396.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,742 shares of company stock worth $5,366,673. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

