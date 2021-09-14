US Bancorp DE Acquires 730 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VER. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

