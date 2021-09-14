US Bancorp DE Sells 790 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.