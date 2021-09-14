Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADUS opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

