US Bancorp DE Has $589,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $130,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

