Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$206,185.24 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,021,739.81.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$8.04 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.