Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison Sells 23,135 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,343,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.