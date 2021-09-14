PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $400,814.40 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

