PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $400,814.40 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.
- On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.
- On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.
- On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.
- On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.
- On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.
PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
PMVP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
