Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,286 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.9% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 233,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJRD opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

