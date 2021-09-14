Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $427,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,512,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 662,742 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

