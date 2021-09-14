Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qualys were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,144,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,048,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,525,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,555 shares of company stock valued at $42,137,920. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

