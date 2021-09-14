Reviewing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $11.16 million 32.90 -$78.21 million ($1.40) -4.26 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -696.18% N/A -86.98% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.