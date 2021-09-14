Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $414,000 Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

OFC stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

